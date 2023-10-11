Gen V season 2: Show EP talks renewal possibilities

Are we going to see a Gen V season 2 at some point down the road at Prime Video? There is a lot of potential for it, now?

We know that with a show like this, there are a number of different things to think about here. Take, for starters, how it fits in long-term with the flagship The Boys. With that being said, though, there are still a lot of reasons for optimism here, mostly because this franchise is extremely popular and so far through season 1, the show just keeps getting better and better.

So what is happening behind the scenes when it comes to another season? Well, executive producer Michele Fazekas had the following to say on the subject to The Wrap:

“We do not have an official season to order yet … We’ve gotten the writers together to talk about what’s possible. So we’re hopeful.”

We tend to think that by the time that the finale airs, there will likely be a decision made. After all, it really makes sense for everyone creatively to be ahead of the game for a show like this. Just remember that the characters are meant to be young and the faster things can turn around, the more believable it will be that not much time has passed between seasons. You also have to remember / consider here that this is not a show that can be made fast, thanks largely to the huge amount of special effects that are needed to make some of these superheroes feel believable.

Now, just remember that there are still four more episodes to come this season. Hopefully, there will be answers to the Woods and some other big stories soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gen V right now, including more on what else is ahead

Do you want to get some more news on a Gen V season 2 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







