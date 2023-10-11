Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Aliens?

As we prepare to check out Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3 on NBC next week, what else can we say about the future?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that the title of “Closure Encounters” really does set the stage perfectly for what’s coming, mostly because aliens of all things could be front and center for what lies ahead. This could be a really fun hour of TV! If nothing else, this is a chance to see something more about how Ben looks at a leap that throws him into the peak of Roswell hysteria.

Or, at the very least, this is what the Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3 synopsis below seems to suggest at this point:

10/18/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Now a government agent, Ben investigates unexplained extraterrestrial activity. After a mysterious incident in New Mexico, two young girls’ lives are on the line. Ben meets Hannah Carson (Eliza Taylor joining the cast), who may be more than she appears. TV-PG

This is one of those episodes that we’re especially excited to see just on the basis of allowing a lot of the writers’ imagination run wild. Given that this show already has a time-travel component, don’t you think it is more than possible that they could also play around with aliens? While we won’t sit here and act like it is 100% some sort of thing that they are absolutely going to do, why not ponder over it as a possibility?

More so than ET or anything else in that vein, though, it is fair to say that most of the story will still remain fixated on Ben trying to find his way back home. That has been, after all, the focus of the series for most of its run and there’s almost no reason to change it.

