Quantum Leap season 2 premiere: Massive time jump shocker!

We knew entering the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere that there would likely be a few different twists. What we did not expect, however, was for one of them to revolve around a time jump.

In the closing minutes of the episode, we came to understand why Ben Song was not seeing Addison throughout his time in 1970’s Russia: There was no Quantum Leap project anymore, as it had shut down a year prior. Not only that, but he had been presumed dead and was gone for three years! Ian is the one who managed to find him and with that revelation, a lot in the world may have changed.

Take, for starters, Addison’s own personal life. At a certain point, it’s hard to blame her if she tried to move on. She already did everything that she could years ago to bring Ben back home and it didn’t work. Meanwhile, with the project now disbanded, it’s pretty hard to tell how the gang is going to get back together. Could this be a big part of the next episode? We tend to think so!

In general, we tend to think that the writers here are working to reset the stakes now moving into season 2. For most of the first season, we had that clear question of whether or not Ben will make it back home. That is still there, but you’re also adding to it now another question of what sort of home is he coming back to. Even if some of the characters in the project moved on, we certainly don’t think that they will abandon him now. However, how different are some of the parameters?

Honestly, at this point we’re going to need to spend some time with Addison within the “present” before we make any big assumptions as to what the rest of the season will look like. Still, hats off to the writers for finding a way to create a story here that is far and away different from what we ever imagined we’d see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Quantum Leap episode

What did you think about the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere and the massive time-jump reveal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







