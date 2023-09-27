Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Ben & Teller’

For those who have not heard as of yet, you are going to see the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere in just over a week. Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting some awesome adventures and plenty of action? You better count on it! Even though Ben may not be back in his own time, he’s going to be as driven as ever to find his way home.

After all, for a guy like him the only way out is through. That is a mantra that he is going to be chanting to himself time and time again, and it could matter a lot over the course of the season. The same actually goes for the team back in the present, who refuse to give up on him. Obviously, Addison has more motive than anyone to see him home, but everyone else will be lending a helping hand, as well!

Today, we actually have a few more details about season 2 episode 2 titled “Ben & Teller,” a really fun story that is airing on October 11. To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

10/11/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ben takes on the role of a bank teller in the wrong place at the wrong time during a dangerous armed robbery. Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn come to terms with a shocking discovery. The team adds a new member. TV-PG

We know that one of the new characters this season is going to be played by none other than Eliza Taylor, and we do tend to think that she’s going to bring a lot to the show! There are opportunities for a lot of drama and action here but, at the same time, a little bit of comedy. The best network shows like this can give you both!

