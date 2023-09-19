Quantum Leap season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘That Took Too Long!’

For those who are unaware, the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere carries with it the title of “That Took Too Long!”

So, what is that a reference to at the end of the day? Well, it could be tied to Ben’s central leap at the heart of the story. Or, the frustration that this character has that he is not getting back home to Addison, regardless of how much he wants to. Ben is going back to the past here and with that, there will be some twists … but will they be some that really extend outward to the remainder of the season? That remains to be seen.

Below, you can check out the full Quantum Leap season 2 premiere synopsis with other details all about what lies ahead:

10/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Instead of leaping home as expected, Ben finds himself in 1978 aboard a top-secret military flight, transporting mysterious cargo. When the flight comes under attack, the plot deepens as Ben and the crew discover the sobering truth behind their mission.

We certainly do think that there is a longer narrative in here that is going to be full of surprises, but at the same time, the producers here are going to be very-much aware of the fact that the procedural elements also need to work. There are going to be a lot of important guest stars and meaningful stories. We know that the new season is going to span several centuries and as a result of that, you can see Ben hopefully understand even more of the past … but will this also allow him to better understand the present or even the future? That remains to be seen.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this season is every bit as exciting as what we had the first time around!

