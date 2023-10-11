When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12: New Nathan tease!

As many of you at this point are more than likely aware, When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 is going to be the big finale. Not only that, but it will be here in just a matter of days! There is so much ground that has to be covered in “Starry Nights,” whether it be the election for Governor or what the future could end up holding for Elizabeth romantically.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and ask another pressing question here — why is Nathan all dressed up?

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see an image of Kevin McGarry outside of his customary Mountie uniform, sporting a suit coat alongside a tie. Is this something that is tied to the election, almost as though he is wandering around and try to help get votes for Lucas? That’s possible. We do wonder if it could be tied to Elizabeth on some level, but there is another question that you have to think about when it comes to that — are we getting a little ahead of ourselves? We don’t think that anything really has to be rushed if we are building towards some sort of relationship here. Erin Krakow’s character needs to better assess where she is and what she wants after the Lucas breakup.

For the time being, we just want to see a lot of characters happy and moving forward in the finale — is that too much to ask?

So will there be a cliffhanger at the end of the finale?

It is our hope that we get something, but it doesn’t have to be romantic here! Rather, you could just focus on something here when it comes to either the election or the state of Hope Valley. Either one of these could work at the end of the day…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including other updates on the future

What are you the most excited to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







