NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Big news behind the scenes!

If you were not excited enough about NCIS: Hawaii season 3 starting up down the road, let’s just say there is another reason to be.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the writers’ room has officially opened for the next batch of episodes, which means that we are inching ever closer to filming starting up once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. That is something that is obviously going to take some time but for now, we are more than happy to be patient. The most important thing is that 1) the actors across the board get a fair deal and 2) we have some really great stories that the writers have some time in order to craft.

So what are we going to see in the new season? We do think that even with a long break between seasons, we do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of elements from the end of season 2 that are as important as they were way back when. Also, we’re well-aware of the fact that we’re going to be seeing LL Cool J play some sort of role moving forward as Sam Hanna — even if it is not actually clear how many episodes he will be in. Back at the end of season 2, the show was going to have a lot more installments for season 3 than it has now on the other side of the WGA strike (otherwise known as the AMPTP taking too long to give everyone a fair deal).

For the time being, our hope is that season 3 of NCIS: Hawaii is going to arrive in January, but we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening.

