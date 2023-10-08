NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Is January feasible?

Is there a reasonable chance at this point that NCIS: Hawaii season 3 could actually premiere in January? While nothing may be confirmed at present, let’s at least say this: It certainly seems like there is a chance based on the current state of things.

Take, for starters, the fact that the writers’ rooms for this and a lot of other network primetime series are opening up and based on what we’re seeing at present, it seems like CBS is very much looking to get shows on the air as soon as possible. Provided that production for NCIS: Hawaii can begin next month, we do think that we are angling towards a return at some point before February rolls around — and that would be a good thing for many different reasons.

For starters, can we talk about things from a weather point of view? That may sound silly, but we tend to find that ratings are higher in winter months and that would benefit a show like NCIS: Hawaii greatly, as people are hungry for some sort of escape. Meanwhile, you want to avoid viewers making habits where they start to watch other things and leave you behind a little bit more. The sooner you can get back, the more you avoid that.

In general, what we would say to expect when it comes to season 3 is actually quite simple: Episodes airing in January and February, and then a few assorted breaks before we have some nice, extended run at the end of the season in May. We don’t think the wait to get more of the show is going to alter all that much how it actually airs.

When it comes to episode count, meanwhile, we are thinking that 13 is the magic number. While it would be great to get more than this, we’re also not sure that it is possible.

