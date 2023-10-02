NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Hopes for October

So what can we look forward to when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 3 over the course of October? Are we getting any news at all?

First and foremost, we really should start off here by reminding everyone of what we already can say with confidence: The WGA strike is over! By virtue with that, we know that the creative team is going to work to pave a new path forward for Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast. Scripts are going to be written, and at least some early plans will be made.

Is there still some additional work to be done before cameras roll? Absolutely, with the biggest thing being that the SAG-AFTRA strike needs to end. For now, we remain largely hopeful on that given that the studios and streaming services should have a great sense at this point of what actually constitutes a “fair deal” after stringing the writers along for months. If they bring that to the table early, this does not have to be a situation where this takes some substantial period of time.

Provided that the actors’ strike is resolved this month, then it is possible that by around Halloween, we could get a production start date for the new NCIS: Hawaii season.

Could we also learn the premiere date?

We would love it, but it is also probably a little bit too early. For now, we tend to think the more realistic thing is that we learn about that in November or early December. We expect to see the series back around February, since that would mark enough time to get some episodes in the can — once again, provided that production gets to do what they need to get done first. Even though it has been a really long wait already, the last thing that you should want is to rush things along.

