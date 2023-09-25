NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Good news on the future

As you do get yourselves prepared for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 on CBS, isn’t it nice to have good news to share today?

Well, for the first time in almost five months, we do come bearing some information that makes it easier to project where things are going with the show in the long-term. The WGA strike has reached a tentative end and as a result of that, everyone behind the scenes at the WGA can start to make some moves that bring them closer to production coming back. The most important thing, at least for now, is that the writers’ room can open and some scripts can be put together. In the time in which this is happening, it is our hope that we will also see an end to the SAG-AFTRA strike. We know there’s a lot of stuff that needs to happen here to get the show back by February, but we are more optimistic than we’ve been in a while.

One other question that comes from the WGA strike coming to an end is just how many episodes we are going to get, given that a 22-episode season feels impossible with the amount of time allotted. There’s a chance that we could get a thirteen-episode season that ends by the end of May and technically, it’s possible that CBS could order a few extra episodes that are filmed in the spring only to air in the fall.

These are the sort of conversations that can finally start happening behind the scenes here once the WGA vote is ratified and writers come back to work. Hopefully, all of this will lead, as well, to CBS starting to promote the show more and more as we get closer to the end of the year.

(Photo: CBS.)

