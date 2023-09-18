NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Will the long wait change the story?

While we wait for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 to premiere at some point down the road, why not go ahead and discuss the story?

As so many of you most likely know at this point, the stage has been set for some pretty interesting stuff moving forward. We’ve already heard that LL Cool J will have a significant role in the upcoming season, and there is a chance that Henry Ian Cusick could also be back for more.

Now, let’s get into why the shows have been delayed for a moment, as the explanation on that is pretty darn simple. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there is no way for filming to kick off on the new season at the moment. There aren’t even any scripts! For the time being, the earliest we can imagine the show coming back is when we get around to February — a lot of patience is going to be required here.

So while there is a major interruption in the show airing, we’re honestly not all that sure that this fundamentally changes what the season 3 story will be. Because NCIS: Hawaii is for the most part a procedural, they can stay fairly consistent with the stories that they typically tell. You could do a time jump that advances a few different things in the story, but at the same time we highly doubt that there are any big character milestones we’re going to miss.

Take, for example, the idea of a Whistler / Lucy engagement — obviously it would be a great thing to see, but it makes no sense to do that off-screen. It’s a fun moment that you could put on the show! We know that there are going to be significantly fewer episodes this season than the last two seasons (probably around 10), but there may be time to still include something like this.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 on CBS this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







