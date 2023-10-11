The Voice 24: Willie Gomez, ‘La Bachata,’ & Britney Spears ties

We were hoping that tonight on The Voice 24, we would get a great performance from the get-go. Now, meet Willie Gomez!

Just from the opening package alone, we know that this is a guy who was coming onto the show with a lot of potential. He has also overcome a lot of adversity after losing his father at an early age. He did find his passion in the world of dance, and he has worked alongside the likes of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. (There was even a small video package in here from Britney, who made it clear that he was a great singer in addition to being a fantastic dancer.)

Now, let’s go ahead and talk for a moment about song choice. Willie chose “La Bachata,” a song that felt current and also one that he totally owned. Just listening to him here, it honestly felt like he could be a Latin pop star today without a problem. He’s got a great sense of style, he knows who he is, and we do think that he has a natural charisma that just oozes off of him. This is a guy who feels like he’s got some incredible times ahead for him as a performer.

The biggest question that we had here is one related to who he would pick among the coaches, given that a lot of them also brought something great to the table when it comes to helping him. Yet, Gwen Stefani was the first one to turn and honestly, we felt like she is the one who would be best suited to really work with him moving forward. She’s someone who really knows how to individualize an artist, and that is who this man is from top to bottom. we’re so unbelievable psyched for his future.

However, Willie surprised us in picking John!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

