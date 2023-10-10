The Voice 24 video: Olivia Eden auditions to Niall’s ‘This Town’

As we get prepared to see tonight’s The Voice 24 episode on NBC, why not hear in advance from Olivia Eden? She is a clearly talented person coming on board the show despite being only 15 years old, and you could argue that the moment could be a little much for her.

However, that turns out to not be the case! Not only does she deliver a fantastic audition here, but you can argue that she could be setting herself up in advance here for a pretty long run for the rest of the season — at least with the right coach.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what Olivia brings to the table with a rendition of one of Niall Horan’s own songs in “This Town.” It’s a really risky thing to come on the show and perform one of the coaches’ songs, but she does bring a few things to it vocally that are new and wholly original. Niall obviously has a personal connection to the lyrics, and he and Reba McEntire are the two coaches who turn around.

Now, we could sit here and try to hype up some sort of potential debate between these two as to who she is going to choose … but doesn’t it have to be Niall? That is just the one who makes the most sense, and not just because she chose his song and has probably been a fan of his for most of her young life. She just has a lot of folk-music sound in her voice and while there may be a bit of a country twang in there somewhere, he just feels like a natural fit for who she wants to be on stage.

Of course, even if Niall does pick her, there’s always a chance she ends up elsewhere due to the steal. We will have to wait and see on some things!

Related – Be sure to get some more coverage leading into The Voice tonight, including other recent notable auditions

What do you think that Olivia Eden is going to bring to The Voice 24, and do you think she is a slam-dunk for Niall Horan’s team?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







