The Voice 24: Brandon Montel rocks ‘Hard Place’

We certainly expected at least one memorable audition at the end of The Voice 24 tonight on NBC, but we got some before that! Take, for example, Brandon Montel and what he brought to the table with “Hard Place.”

Now, we knew in advance that Brandon entered the competition with a certain degree of musical degree, having worked as a background singer. That always yields a certain advantage at least when it comes to handling the stress of this competition and being up on that stage. Now, we 100% know also that he can nail some runs. He got all four coaches to turn and from here, it really came down to who he felt was the right choice for his future.

We actually thought that this was a case where he could have picked almost anyone and we would have understood it. Reba knows what it means to have a big presence onstage, whereas Gwen excels at shaping identities and helping everyone understand their brand. Vocally, John could do wonders with him, and Niall could lean further into a singer-songwriter side and get him to explore different journeys.

Picking Gwen on paper does make some sense, and there is a good chance that the two could make it reasonably far in the competition! With that being said, though we do think steals are becoming increasingly commonplace, even for really good singers. The Voice is such an unpredictable competition in that coach preference has a big part to play in this. Sometimes, they can let someone go feeling confident that they will land on their feet later on.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Brandon has a great path moving forward on the show! There is a lot to wonder about here…

