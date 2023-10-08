The Voice 24 video: Is Nini Iris instant favorite with ‘I See Red’?

As you prepare to see The Voice season 24 on NBC tomorrow night, we have to spend a moment here to preview Nini Iris. Based on what we have seen from the singer so far, it already looks like she is one of the most impressive contestants all season long.

So what can we say about her audition? If you head over here, you can see a stirring version of “I See Red” by Everybody Loves an Outlaw. We don’t think it is going to come as some sort of shattering surprise here that she got all four chairs to turn — Iris has an incredibly powerful voice that can be raspy and booming depending on what the situation calls for. This is exactly what you want if the idea is showing off your entire range to four artists in a super-short period of time.

Now, who should Nini actually go with? That is where things get a little bit tricky and hard to predict. For us personally, we think that John Legend is the most intriguing choice just because he may get her to attempt some things vocally that she would not consider otherwise. When you know you have someone this talented, the goal has to be working to figure out ways to get them to yet another level. A lot of that comes down to really memorable, standout performances that are more than just songs for this show. You want to have a career after the fact!

Ultimately, this is just the start of iris’ journey and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. With that being said, we do think there is a pretty good chance that even if she doesn’t advance directly in the battle rounds, someone is going to come in and steal him.

