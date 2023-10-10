Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cameron’s ‘campaign’

As we get closer to the next Big Brother 25 eviction show in a couple of days, why not discuss the state of campaigning in the house?

Well, we should remind everyone that Cameron, of course, is not going to go down without a fight — and nor should he! We should all want someone to try to find a way to survive, even if it doesn’t work! We want entertainment and so far, Cam’s only plan has been throwing everyone under the bus. It hasn’t worked.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Now, Cam is sitting back and trying to figure out his next move — which, from the outside looking in, should be trying to figure out how to throw Cirie under the bus. He has to show why he is more valuable than her in the game, even if that’s a hard thing to sell. Everyone else is already moving on to next week in the game, so he may have to act pretty quickly to make things happen.

(The funniest thing here is that if Jag were to just tell Cameron that he’s going, maybe he would be out of moves altogether — the guy already knows that he doesn’t have Cory or Felicia, and there aren’t that many people left in the house at this point.)

The issue that Cameron doesn’t see

While we do think people are capable of separating personal from game, there are also a number of people who really just don’t seem to enjoy being around the guy at all. We do think that factors into wanting to keep someone around, especially for another 30 days or even another week. This is ultimately one of the things that Cirie is best at — she is a top-notch social player above all else.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Big Brother 25, including the latest on the Veto Ceremony

Do you think that there is anything that Cameron can do on Big Brother 25 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have some other updates moving forward, as well…

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







