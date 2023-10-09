Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 10

Going into today’s Big Brother 25 Veto Ceremony, we had a pretty good sense as to what was going to happen! Basically, from the moment that Jag won the PoV, we knew what he wanted to do and luckily, Bowie Jane ended up being in lockstep on it.

In that sense, we do think that there wasn’t going to be a lot of drama when it comes to Cameron going up on the block and Felicia coming off. Still, would there be some entertaining fallout? We could only hope.

Now, let’s get into the official news from the Ceremony this afternoon. Jag used the Veto on Felicia, meaning that Cameron and Cirie are now on the block together. Cameron has already gone through multiple stages of grief since realizing that he was going on the block again, including acting as though there is this huge element of betrayal when he originally got Jag out of the house after the Pressure Cooker competition.

In the aftermath of the Veto Ceremony, Cam is already trying to spin this sad narrative that he was going to take Bowie Jane to final two, which a lot of people were probably going to try and do. We do think that he would have taken her far, but this move is really about her showing loyalty to a group of other people as opposed to her hitching her wagon to someone a lot of people want out down the road. It is also something that she can point to if she makes it to the end, even if she did not want to win this HoH in the first place.

