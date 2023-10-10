Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 video: TC’s surprise visitor

As you prepare yourselves to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 on NBC, there are going to be some very emotional moments.

Take, for starters, a number of them for TC as he continues his recovery — though there are also going to be some major setbacks along the way. It is important to remember here that while Stephen Hill’s character wants to get better, he’s having a hard time with the idea of being where he is now — and also getting some support for it. Rather than allowing others to get close to him, he is pushing them away. That brings us to a new sneak peek over at Screen Rant, which brings someone back who we saw for the first time earlier this year.

That’s right — TC’s mom is back on the scene! While we know that the two had a fraught and difficult past, he forgave her at the end of the day and they are working to build something more substantial. It is one of the reasons why she decided to make the 16-hour trip to Hawaii the moment that she heard about what happened to him. While TC does not necessarily seem to be that receptive to her turning up, he also does not send her away. Is that a sign of progress? Well, we tend to think that it is important that he can find whatever he can in these situations.

One of the things that the show has smarted committed to in the first two episodes of season 5B is the idea that nobody is going to make leaps and bounds in this sort of situation overnight. While episode 11 indicated that there is hope that TC can progress through his rehab, it is still going to be a long journey. Our hope is that we at least get some big steps at the end of the season.

Until then? We’re just happy to see some familiar faces come back, and we tend to think that a few other people tied to TC will be turning up before too long as well.

