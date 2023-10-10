Survivor 45 episode 3 sneak peek: Emily’s realization

Just a mere matter of minutes after being saved at Tribal Council, is Emily putting herself in danger again on Survivor 45 episode 3? Well, there is certainly some more evidence of that very thing!

First and foremost, we should start by noting that she is a pretty smart player, at least when it comes to being observant of what is going on around her in the game. However, at the same time you also need to figure out how to observe things and then keep them to yourself. Take, for example, what happened with the numbers at this past Tribal Council.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

If you head over to the official YouTube page for the show, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about here. In one of the sneak peeks for this episode, Emily indicates to Sabiyah that something was off about the votes for Brandon — namely that Jeff Probst only read two of them. If there were truly four people voting, he would’ve needed to announce one more vote. She’s figured out that there was something else that went on here beyond just Brandon losing his vote and in this moment, Sabiyah denied it. (However, we have also heard her find a Hidden Immunity Idol, but she needs fire in order to actually melt it — until that happens, she cannot actually vote.)

The biggest takeaway from all of this is that even though Emily managed to survive on the Lulu Tribe this past episode, she’s still very much in danger moving forward. She does not have a lot of trust, and her lack of a filter could also prove to be a problem over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor 45 and what lies ahead, including a look behind the scenes

Who do you think could be voted out moving into Survivor 45 episode 3 on CBS?

Is there any way, save for immunity, that Emily can save herself? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







