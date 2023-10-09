Survivor 45 episode 3: A new look behind the scenes

While you prepare to check out Survivor 45 episode 3 on CBS tomorrow night, why not dive a little deeper into what makes the show tick? We are happy to provide that now, as we take another look behind the scenes at the CBS hit.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a good sense of what we are talking about here as we have a chance to meet Cullum Andrews, one of the people responsible for establishing point-of-view camera shots in the challenges. As you would imagine, doing this can be difficult given that you have to prepare a lot in advance; also, you want to give viewers up-close-and-personal angles without also making them interrupt the actual challenge.

Did you know that there are cameras sometimes buried in the sand? This is not something that we are aware of and yet, it’s a pretty crazy thing to actually see here! It is another reminder of the extreme amount of work that is going into making this challenges as cool as they are week in and week out.

There are two things that we already love about the challenges this season versus what we had in seasons 43 and 44. For starters, there is a new sit-out rule instituted to ensure that nobody can sit out every single challenge the rest of the way for these one-challenge episodes. Also, there are new puzzles and things that players at home are not able to practice in advance. One of the big issues as of late is that the producers needed to refresh certain parts of the game. If the goal with all of the twists is to keep people constantly surprised, then that needs to also be reflected in some of what we see when it comes to the challenges.

