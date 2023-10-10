Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 spoilers: New friendship

In just a couple of days we’re going to be seeing Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 arrive on Max, and we couldn’t be more excited! There are, after all, some great possibilities ahead to dive into the world of these pirates, and that includes a new face in Anne Bonny.

For the time being, though, why not discuss some of the characters we already know — or, to be specific, a certain someone in Izzy Hands? This is a guy who has gone through quite a bit this season already, including multiple instances in which it felt like he was going to die. Now, peg leg and all, has to figure out a way to move forward — and also function on a version of the Revenge that is clearly ever-changing.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see some images from the upcoming fourth and fifth episodes, including one that shows Izzy having what seems to be a friendship chat with Stede Bonnet. Are the two going to find a way to forge a bond? Even if they aren’t the best of friends, there are new opportunities for the two of them moving forward. Think of it like this: They have each collectively gone through a lot, and we don’t think that it hurts anything for them to put differences aside.

Is any sort of peace going to last here?

Honestly, it’s far too early to tell. There could still be tension just because they are very different people. For Stede in particular, though, the top priority right now has to be working in order to figure out how to make his relationship work with Ed. It is clear that they love each other, but they also still need to grow and evolve.

What do you most want to see moving into Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4?

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

