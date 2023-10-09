Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4, 5 promo: Anne Bonny!

As many of you may be familiar at the moment, we are going to see Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 and episode 5 on Max this Thursday. With that, what can you expect?

Well, at the forefront of these episodes will be a new character for the show, but also someone based on a real-life pirate in Anne Bonny (played on the show by Minnie Driver). This show tends to be loosely historical, at least in that it captures a few beats of who someone is while, at the same time, taking a few liberties. With someone like Bonny, it is almost necessary given that there are a few things about her life that remain unclear. Her story is still the stuff of legend as one of the most-known female pirates during their time of great notoriety.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full teaser which does give you a better sense of episode 4 and episode 5. (Ignore the video’s title, as episode 3 has already aired.) Beyond just the presence of Bonny and also some other challenges facing Ed and Stede, we tend to think the most important story here remains their relationship — almost as it has to be. Just remember for a moment here that even though they are reunited, this does not guarantee that it will be smooth sailing at all. Neither of them has been in that many serious relationships before, and there is a certain element of commitment it takes that none of them may be altogether knowledgable about.

Still, it feels like a guarantee that there will be some funny moments; what would Our Flag Means Death be without them?

