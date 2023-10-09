Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date, filming: Netflix’s priority

At this particular point in time, you could say that Netflix is eager to get Cobra Kai season 6 out there. Or, at the very least, they want to make absolutely certain that everything behind the scenes is ready to go.

Just in case you need some sort of quick refresher here on the karate comedy, here is what we can say at this particular moment in time. The series may already have much of its story ready, as filming was set to kick off on the final episodes right around the time that the WGA strike started. With that strike now over, the creative team could be back together where they can tweak a few things here and there.

With that being said, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and so long as that remains to the case, things are still going to move at a snail’s pace. There is no real way around that. We know that there are talks happening, and if you are Netflix, you have to believe that they are going to try and restart production after this as quickly as they possibly can. After all, just remember this for a moment here: The majority of the Cobra Kai cast is young, and are trying to play high schoolers. If you wait to long to get production underway here, then you do run the risk that nobody is going to be anywhere near as believable in their parts.

We do anticipate that filming for season 6 is going to begin at some point this fall. As for a premiere date beyond that, our hope is that we will see it by the late summer / early fall 2024, at the latest.

Also, remember this: Even though season 6 is going to be the final one for this show, there is chance for a spin-off or something else beyond it. The enthusiasm for these characters is just too high for us to see anything otherwise.

