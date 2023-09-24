Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Our hopes for the fall

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn about a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date at some point over the fall? Well, there is quite a bit to dive into here!

First and foremost, let’s start by noting where things currently stand behind the scenes here — namely, the fact that production has not even started yet even if some of the scripts were prepared in advance. Like so many others out there, Cobra Kai was delayed significantly by the onset of the WGA strike.

Is there some potentially good news out there? Absolutely, with the primary thing being that the WGA is in talks with the networks and streamers to end the strike. Hopefully in the coming days, we at least have closure there … but then there is also the SAG-AFTRA strike that needs to be dealt with. What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple in that there are a lot of different variables that need to be considered before production starts.

Yet, we are at least cautiously optimistic that we are going to get some more news on a Cobra Kai season 6 at some point through the rest of the year, even if it is just the start of production and nothing else. Remember for a moment here that once the WGA strike is over, we tend to think work will be done with the actors in a short amount of time. That will allow for things to change and for work to be underway.

So when will we see more of the show on Netflix?

For now, we are still hopeful that the final season is going to air at some point in 2024, mostly because once filming is done, the post-production required on a show like this is not altogether complicated. We recognize that this is the final season of Cobra Kai, but there is still a chance that a spin-off or something else could happen down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

