Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Hopes for September

Now that we are right in the thick of September, what does that mean for a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date? Are we on the cusp of getting more news in the near future?

At this point back in 2022, we were very much looking forward to season 5 — it only makes sense to want to do the same thing here in 2023! The unfortunate truth here, however, is that we’re not going to get more episodes at the same point in the year. As a matter of fact, there is no guarantee that we are going to be getting new episodes until at least next summer!

For those who want a quick refresher as to where things stand when it comes to the karate comedy, here it is. Production for the sixth and final chapter of Cobra Kai was slated to kick off last May. Then, the WGA strike began and it was decided to not move forward with filming at that time. That strike has gone on now for more than four months and since then, the actors of SAG-AFTRA have also joined them. In order for production to resume here, both strikes need to be resolved, and that takes however long it takes for the artists involved to receive a fair deal.

If the strikes are tied up at some point this month, then there is a chance that we could at least see production start up soon and that could be a case for some news. A premiere date announcement, meanwhile, will probably not be made until next year. Remember that the last thing Netflix wants at this point is to reveal a date, only to then come back and have to announce something different later.

One more thing to remember

Nothing has been confirmed, but in the past the creative team has signaled a desire to continue with this universe. Just keep that in mind for a while…

