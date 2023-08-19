Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Still bound for 2024?

In the wake of all of the current delays due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, can you still expect a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere next year?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is rather simple: We know that the scripts are already put together, at least for the earlier episodes. Filming was about to kick off right when the WGA strike started, and the show wouldn’t have been at that point had there been a lot of incomplete stories. That will make it easier for filming to start back up whenever the strikes end.

When you consider that, and when you also consider the fact that Cobra Kai is a show that does not require a lot of post-production work, we tend to be optimistic that the series will still strike hard when it comes onto Netflix in 2024. The only way that wouldn’t happen is if these strikes drag on for a really long time and start to move into 2024, which would be a total disaster for really the entire industry. (This is where we remind you that all writers and actors deserve a new deal that is fair and opens the door for more opportunities in the long-term.)

So what can you expect when Cobra Kai does come back with new episodes? Given that these are the final episodes, the stakes are going to be higher than ever! Be prepared for a story with John Kreese lurking underneath the surface following his escape from prison. The students from Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang may be looking to compete on an international level and after Terry Silver was taken out of the picture, they may actually have a certain element of peace.

Of course, we know that within this world, such a notion of peace cannot last. The endgame is almost here and we have to be 100% ready for it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that you do not want to miss here.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

