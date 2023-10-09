When Calls the Heart season 10: Elizabeth, Lucas break up

Based on what we saw on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11, there are going to be a lot of tears among the fandom. Are Lucas and Elizabeth really done?

Going into this season, we anticipated that Chris McNally and Erin Krakow’s characters were going to get married. Now, they’re not even together! Elizabeth ended things right before Lucas was about to begin her campaign, realizing that her heart was not in it fully. She cared for him, but also did not want to leave Hope Valley. Meanwhile, she also didn’t want to stop him from fulfilling his destiny, which is impacting much of the area and making the world a better place.

We will give Lucas a lot of credit for taking the news rather well, all things considered. It was not an easy thing to hear, especially since just one day before, it seemed like she was going to be accompanying him on his campaign.

So moving forward, we have to imagine that this relationship is going to be done and there isn’t going to be a reconciliation. You could argue that they could get back together in the event he lost the election, but the two of them reach realized that there is something else there. The bigger question we have is whether or not this marks the end for Lucas as a major character on the show altogether, given that if he moves away, it will be hard to feature him as often.

As for Elizabeth’s future…

Well, let’s just say that the writers seem to be particularly keen on the idea of teasing Nathan. It doesn’t mean for sure that they will get together, but they seemingly set up for this earlier this season when Nathan indicated that he wasn’t sure love was in the cards for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the When Calls the Heart finale now, including a few new details

Do you think that Elizabeth and Lucas are really done following When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







