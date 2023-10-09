Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart? Lucas’ choice

Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart following the end of this season? What is Lucas’ future?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is indicate why there are some concerns out there about the actor’s future. Just think about what’s happening right now. The character has decided to run for Governor, thinking that it was the only way to save Hope Valley. For the time being, this makes a good bit of sense! Yet, this is a show that is set in a very specific place, and it is hard to really imagine When Calls the Heart completely changing its setting over to the capital.

Also, remember that close to the end of the episode, Elizabeth indicated to Rosemary that she’s not sure whether she wants to move — or even if she wants to get married. A part of it felt so safe to her and now, she’s got doubts about just about everything — and leading into the finale, as well!

After the conversation with Rosemary, we anticipated that we were going to be seeing something dramatic for Elizabeth and her fiancé. That did happen, and right before he got on the train to start the campaign. Elizabeth made it clear in that moment that she didn’t want to leave Hope Valley, and he responded by saying that he’d stay. He doesn’t want to leave her, and that makes sense given that he loves her.

Now, we are moving into the finale with a sense of great uncertainty. McNally has not left the show yet, but that fear is still there entering the finale. If Lucas wins the election, what is keeping him in Hope Valley? Is anything at this point? If Elizabeth is breaking up with him (and it seems like that could be the case for now), that adds to this even more.

