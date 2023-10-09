Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview, week 10

The week 10 Veto Ceremony is going to transpire later today in the Big Brother 25 house — so what will you see?

Well, let’s start with a quick reminder that on Saturday, Jag won his third Veto of the season, with the setting this time being the famed OTEV competition with a Zingbot twist. He’s known for a while that he would be using it and by Cirie’s own request, he is going to save Felicia from the block.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

As for the replacement nominee, it’s been clear since Saturday that it was going to be Cameron, even if he’s tried to push Cory time and time again. He also tried to suggest last night to America that Jag was already going after her and Cory, which she questioned because the Zingbot called her boring. (Seriously.)

Cameron already has a good sense of what is going on at the Veto Ceremony today, so there is no real blindside going on here. We know what is happening and so does Cameron, but he is not necessarily dead completely as of yet. He is a valuable shield to some people and beyond that, Cirie is a big threat. The problem is just finding all of the necessary votes, given the fact that Cirie has the support of Matt and Blue and at this point, it makes zero sense for Felicia to want to keep Cameron over her. Unless Bowie Jane is going to break a tiebreaker in Cameron’s favor, he is going to need four votes in order to stay. As you can probably tell at this point, there is a pretty clear problem he is facing.

Related – Go ahead and get further updates on Big Brother 25 right now, including some of Zingbot’s notable zings

What do you think is going to happen at the Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother 25 house today?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







