Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Some of Zingbot’s zings!
With this very thing in mind, why not go ahead and look at some of the best zings that we heard in the house after the Power of Veto Competition?
Before we go further, there are a couple of things to keep in mind here. For starters, these are secondhand jokes that we’re getting based on discussions from the house. Some may argue that this makes hearing the zings on the show itself less fun. Still, it is our responsibility to tell these zings and do that we shall! Some could be added later.
Now, the zings that we’ve heard
Bowie Jane – This one is the most easy to tell. She was apparently compared to a great white shark thanks to her teeth.
Mecole – For some reason, she got zinged for being boring without even being there!
Cirie – Predictably, this was about her losing Survivor four times and how she is probably going to lose this, as well. (Actually, this zing could be good for her game.)
Cameron – This was military-themed, leading to him being called a major (bleeping) tool. Like Cirie, easy to see this one coming.
Matt – Apparently, he got called some variation of dumb.
