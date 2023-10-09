Is Only Murders in the Building new this week? Season 4 hopes

Is Only Murders in the Building new this week on Hulu, and are we getting some more great stuff in the near future?

First things first, let’s start off here by noting the following: We more than understand if you’re hoping for more news on the series soon. How can you not? Last week’s episode was nothing short of stellar, and it ended in a really dramatic way, as well: Is Sazz Pataki really dead? It certainly seems that way, and it sets the stage for a pretty darn incredible season 4. Unfortunately, we know already that we won’t be getting that anytime soon. There is no new episode of the show on the air this week.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So what is going on behind the scenes? Well, this week, the writing for the new season is officially going to begin, and we know that there are so many different things that the creative team is going to be getting into here. Take, for starters, whether or not Charles was meant to be the target of the murder. Remember that Sazz was in his apartment at the time of her death and from a distance, it can be hard to tell her and Charles apart. The two share a similar build!

Now, we know that Sazz’s death will likely allow us a chance to dive deep into the past of the stunt double, and also at the same time something more when it comes to Charles’ own history — whether it be with Brazzos or elsewhere. It is important to remember that he has not always been a saint — heck, he isn’t one now, either. Just remember how Ben had an axe to grind with him, and some others may feel the same.

Related – Check out some other updates on Only Murders in the Building right now, including a larger discussion on filming

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







