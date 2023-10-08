Only Murders in the Building season 4: When will filming begin?

If you are excited to check out Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu, rest assured you are far from alone! It is a thrill to know already that the mystery series is coming back for more, and that in the weeks ahead, showrunner John Hoffman and the rest of the team are going to start plotting out the story.

For a moment, though, we want to look a little bit beyond this as we look to raise a ponder over an all-important question: When is season 4 actually going to start filming? Obviously, that is one of the most important parts of the process as we do inch closer to the series coming back.

Unfortunately, this is also a part of the process that does not have all that much of a clear answer, at least for the time being. Nothing has been announced when it comes to a production start date as of yet, and there is a chance that we will be waiting for a while to get it. Remember that the SAG-AFTRA strike remains underway and until that ends, there is no way for cameras to start rolling. We do think that it will be over long before scripts are ready to go, so we wouldn’t worry too much about that.

Based on past timelines, and also things being a little behind schedule amidst all of the strikes, we don’t necessarily expect Only Murders in the Building season 4 to start as early as it has in the past. With that being said, we are doing our best to be cautiously optimistic that we will see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez back at it by next spring. That would make a fall premiere possible, mostly because a show like this does not require much in the way of post-production time.

As for what the story for season 4 is going to be, most of it revolves around a big question: Who killed Sazz? Or, who tried to kill Charles? These two questions may be one and the same.

(Photo: Hulu.)

