Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, October 9?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We want nothing more than to get the Freddie Highmore series back on the screen soon. Is that happening?

Well, just as you probably imagined, the answer to that is a little bit complicated. The good news is that we’re inching closer to getting some more news on the future, given that the WGA strike is over and with that, the writers for the series can start to get some stories together. Unfortunately, we are still at least a few months away from the show premiering.

We do hope that in the next few weeks, we can at least inch closer to getting some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor returning, and a lot of that will be dependent on the end of another strike: The one involving SAG-AFTRA. We know that the actors are asking for reasonable things and with that in mind, our hope is simply that they will be getting them soon. There are talks underway already, so that is your reason for hope there.

So long as the cast and crew end up starting production again in November, there is a chance that season 7 will begin in either January or February. Story-wise, there is SO much good stuff to look forward to here! Not only are we going to see more of Shaun and Lea as parents, but we also have a chance here to see whether or not there’s a way for fences to be mended when it comes to Shaun and Glassman. Seeing the two at odds last season was heartbreaking, even though we did understand the reasoning behind it. Can some fences be mended here soon?

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some good news soon…

