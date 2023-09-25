The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Early good news?

For the first time in a good while, let’s just say that we’ve got a certain bit of good news on The Good Doctor season 7 — we are inching closer to knowing when it will be back!

First of all, here is the great news if you haven’t seen it as of yet: The WGA strike has reached its tentative end. Pending a final ratification of the new deal in the coming deals, the entire writers’ room will be able to get to work on scripts. From there, it will be about waiting for the actors of SAG-AFTRA to get a fair deal of their own with the AMPTP. We anticipate this happening at some point in the coming weeks, so fingers crossed that this actually happens.

So what will the long-term future be on the other side of all of this? Well, for now, the hope here is that Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast is going to be back when we get around to November to shoot the next season, and that it could be available to premiere in either February or March. the future on the spin-off The Good Lawyer, meanwhile remains unclear. We don’t expect the strikes to change too much what the stories will be, and the biggest on-screen change is one we knew about months ago — the apparent exit of Hill Harper, who plays Dr. Andrews on the show.

Don’t be surprised if we get some sort of premiere date announcement for season 7 at around the point that production actually starts up — because this show and many others have been off the air for so long, ABC will probably need to go extra hard in order to promote them. Fingers crossed that this ends up being worth the wait and all of the excitement we’ve got for it at present.

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 7, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: ABC.)

