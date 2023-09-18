Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, September 18, 2023?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we doing to have a further opportunity here to dive into the world of Dr. Shaun Murphy?

Without further ado here, the first thing that we can say is simply this: We definitely want more of the medical drama soon! Think about the way that season 6 concluded, as we saw Shaun and Lea welcome their baby; however, at the same time there are still questions out there all about what is going to happen with Dr. Glassman moving forward. Is there any future for his career in medicine if he cannot operate? Will he and Shaun ever repair things?

We do wonder why exactly there are questions all about the show’s schedule now, given the rather simple fact that this is around when the show usually comes back. Alas, that isn’t the case and still, The Good Doctor is on hiatus and will be until we get around to at least January / February, more than likely the latter.

This week is set to be a pretty pivotal one when it comes to resolving one of the reasons why the show remains off the air: The WGA strike. That has been ongoing since May, and we know that all those in this profession are worthy of a fair deal. Unfortunately, the streamers and studios have not been willing to offer one as of yet.

Is this going to change soon? Well, at the moment, we do at least remain hopeful that there’s a chance. Remember for a moment here that the networks need to start getting worried about the future of the 2023-24 TV season at large. The next couple of weeks will be crucial, so let’s wait and see what happens.

