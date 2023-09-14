The Good Doctor season 7: Will long break alter the story?

If you have been following things when it comes to The Good Doctor for a good while right now, then you know one thing: We are not going to be seeing the show back anytime soon. The plan right now is for the seventh season to launch at some point in 2024 but beyond that, everything is up in the air.

At the moment, the hope here appears to be that the Freddie Highmore drama comes back in February or later — late January is still feasible, but it would take the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ending immediately. That doesn’t seem to be happening. (Why is it so hard for these great people to be paid what they deserve?)

Rather than speculating further about return dates, the question that we do want to ponder here is rather simple: Is this long wait between seasons going to lead to some sort of change to the story. Remember that at the end of season 6 Shaun and Lea welcomed their son and with that, there is time for the story to focus on them as new parents. Meanwhile, there is also the difficult relationship between Shaun and Dr. Glassman that has to be addressed at some point.

Our prediction, at least for right now, is that this lengthy jump between seasons is not going to alter how The Good Doctor tells its stories. There is no reason why they can’t just stay in the immediate aftermath of the birth, especially since they don’t have any young series regulars that would make such a move impossible. It is possible that they institute a longer time jump down the road but, at least for the time being, it seems as though they don’t have to change anything just because they will be off the air for a long time.

