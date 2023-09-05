The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Hopes for September

Now that we are into the month of September, is there anything we should hope for with The Good Doctor season 7? It goes without saying, but of course it would be nice to see the show back sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not that is going to happen … well, let’s just say that we’ve got some less-than-fortunate news to share. As many of you probably are aware at this point, we are now several months into a writers and actors’ strike where there is no clear end in sight. We would love to say that everyone involved is going to be paid what they deserve soon, but the streaming services and studios are dragging their feet. That is the way that it’s been ever since things started, and we have yet to see anything when it comes to substantial movement in a positive direction since the middle of August.

What does all this mean for the future of the Freddie Highmore series? Well, let’s just say that it is pretty simple to figure out at the moment — the longer the strikes go, the further out any potential premiere date news is going to be. We’re almost certainly not going to learn anything this month! If we do, it is probably just going to be tied to the end of the strike and that’s it.

The earliest season 7 could probably premiere at this point is in late January but honestly, it could still prove to be early February or March. It is hard to stick a particular timeframe on it just because there are so many different variables that are still at play. Even if the strikes end soon and production starts in November, ABC could opt to still wait until March so they can hand over a full season of episodes all at once.

