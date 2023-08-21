The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Will January happen?

Is there any chance at all that The Good Doctor season 7 will be coming on the air in January? There are hopes for it!

Let’s just start off here with the fact that earlier today, ABC unveiled a number of changes for their fall schedule. However, they are still not saying too much on an exact return date for any of their scripted fare. That is, in part, due to the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing, and there is not exactly a lot of closure as of yet when it comes to either of those. We would love to sit here and say with a certain measure of confidence that there is a specific time in which they are going to end, but it really comes down to when the networks and streamers decide to go ahead and pay everyone what it is that they deserve.

For now, The Good Doctor could still come out in mid-to-late January, but that is based on if the WGA strike ends in the next few weeks. If we get something more on SAG-AFTRA a short period of time after that, filming could start up in November. With that, of course, comes a certain amount of intrigue in regards to the future. We would love to see everyone get a fair deal soon, and viewers also get some of their favorite scripted shows back.

Now, regardless of if this medical drama arrives in January, February, or even March, it should be clear at this point that we’re not going to be getting a full season. That is something we have a hard time thinking will change, mostly because most major networks like to adhere to a somewhat steady schedule that ends in May.

We know that even in a 10-13 episode season The Good Doctor can deliver the goods. That is mostly what we want for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor now, including a few more details on the spin-off The Good Lawyer

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 7, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates in due time.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







