The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer: A new update

What is the future going to hold for The Good Lawyer at ABC? The spin-off of The Good Doctor has been discussed for most of the year, and we know that the backdoor pilot was pretty well-received.

So why are we in the position that we are now? Well, the answer here is fairly complicated, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes remain ongoing. The aforementioned network has not announced any premiere dates for their fall schedule as of yet, but the general sentiment here is that the Freddie Highmore show is coming up at some point in 2024 — though the exact date depends heavily on the state of the strikes.

(Without further ado, can we just remind you that writers and actors deserve their fair share?)

Let’s take a moment now to dive further into where things are, at least for now, when it comes to the future of The Good Lawyer. According to a report coming in from Deadline, there are talks that continue about the future of the spin-off, and because of the current work stoppage, ABC actually does have more time to figure this out. Initially the options on the cast were supposed to end today, but because the SAG-AFTRA strike started in mid-July, there is going to be extra time added to the expiry time whenever the strike ends. That means that the network will be able to figure things out.

Personally, we do think that ABC wants to order this show, and it really just comes down to timing. If the strikes go on for several more months, that makes a series pickup a little more unlikely. However, if things do get wrapped up at some point this fall, we’re a little more optimistic. Nothing is set in stone but for the time being, we’re going to do our part to remain hopeful.

