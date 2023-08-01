The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Any August news?

Now that we are into the month of August, what could this mean for The Good Doctor season 7? Are we on the cusp of learning about a premiere date?

We do think that, first and foremost, there is an understandable amount of uncertainty out there. Sure, we have known since May that the Freddie Highmore series would not be back until January, at least, due to the writers’ strike. Yet, we are in a position now where the actors have also joined them on the picket lines, and there is no apparent end to either one of them in sight. It does put us in a spot where we have to wonder when either one of them is going to conclude. We hope that it is over the course of the next month, but how can you be confident?

Ultimately, we frame it this way because there really is no reason to be confident. The networks and streaming services have offered up no real reason to feel that way. There has been almost zero confirmation that talks are even going to restart behind the parties and if there is no deal done before the start of fall, that raises the chances that we could be waiting until February or March to see the show back.

If we get any news at all this month, it will probably be tied more to the strikes than The Good Doctor itself. Remember that once this part of the process is done, scripts still need to be written for season 7 before filming can start. There are a lot of boxes that need to be checked-off here.

Also, go ahead and remember that at the time of this writing, there is not even any word at present as to whether or not the spin-off The Good Lawyer is going to happen. Everyone involved is dragging their feet, and it would certainly be nice to get a few more updates on all of this, no?

