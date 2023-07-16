The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Strike impact

What is the future going to hold when it comes to The Good Doctor season 7 over at ABC? At this point, we recognize that there is a lot of confusion, largely because the network has not announced too much when it comes to their long-term plans. We know that the Freddie Highmore series is not on the fall schedule, but what about beyond that?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that at this point, there is almost a zero percent chance that we are going to be seeing The Good Doctor shift over to a fall premiere. That may have happened in the event that the writers’ strike was resolved early on in the process, but as so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, this isn’t happening. Instead, it remains a mystery as to when said strike will be resolved. It could take a few more months! If that happens, we could actually be looking at a February or March premiere as opposed to one in January, which was our original hope.

Now as for how the SAG-AFTRA strike is playing into all of this, all we can say for now is rather simple: It isn’t. Without scripts, there is nothing for actors to perform. The only way that this will have a huge impact on a premiere date is if the actors strike lasts substantially longer than the writers, but personally we think that the actors are actually going to be the first group to sign an agreement with the studios/networks within the AMPTP. That is the precedent we have seen historically.

Just know this: The cast, crew, and writers all want to be back. They just need to be paid a better wage for that to happen in an era where streaming dominates the ecosystem. They have our full support, and we hope that they get what they deserve soon.

