Severance season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for October

Now that we are in the month of October, what does that mean on the subject of a Severance season 2 on Apple TV+? Is there a lot to look forward to when it comes to news here?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is pretty darn simple: We recognize that the streaming service is likely to drop the Adam Scott series at some point in 2024, and there are certainly a lot of stories to look forward to! Really, at this point it is all just about when production can resume amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.

If you have not heard that much about it already, here is a quick reminder that back in May when production shut down, there was not all that much work left to do on Severance season 2. Production for this batch of episodes actually kicked off all the way back in October 2022. Once the actors have a fair deal, they can come back and finish things off.

We would love to say at this point that all of this is leading towards some sort of big premiere-date announcement this month but for now, we feel like that is pretty darn unlikely. Given all the delays that we have seen here already, we have a hard time envision that we’re going to be getting a premiere date revealed until production is close to being over. The last thing anyone wants is for the show to be delayed after a date is already official — doesn’t that create a really difficult situation for both Apple TV+ and viewers alike?

As for what is coming up…

We anticipate more twists for sure, but also a larger expansion of the world at the same time. This could be a symptom of multiple new cast members coming on board, including Gwendoline Christie and John Noble.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

