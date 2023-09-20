Severance season 2 premiere date: Will we learn it this fall?

Are we on the cusp of learning the Severance season 2 premiere date over on Apple TV+? We absolutely know the demand is there — how can it not? This is a show that through its first season, provided to be one of the most popular out of any the streaming service has had.

However, the last few months have been extremely quiet when it comes to the show’s future, and for good reason. Production was close to the end at the time that the WGA strike began and now, we’re having to wait to get to the other side of that before we see things start back up. The good news is that we seem to be closer to getting some sort of resolution on that front, and we do hope that the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved soon after that.

Because of where things are in production and the uncertain end of the strikes, we don’t think that we can sit here and say with full confidence that we’re going to get some sort of premiere date announcement this fall. Is it possible? Sure, but we’re probably waiting until at least November or December to get a little bit more information on that.

As for when we could see the show actually air … let’s just say that we could be stuck sitting around until we get to March or even April. Apple TV+ is going to want to ensure that the next chapter of this story for Adam Scott and the cast lives up expectations, and we do think they will do whatever they can in order to ensure that is the case.

Remember…

There is going to be a lot of notable new cast members moving into the season, and that includes Gwendoline Christie and John Noble. Just based on those two alone, there’s a lot to be excited about here.

