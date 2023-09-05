Severance season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for September

What is going on right now when it comes to Severance season 2 right now over at Apple TV+? We wouldn’t blame anyone out there who was wondering about that question based on where things currently stand. After all, production was initially supposed to wrap around the end of May; we are now in early September and yet, everyone is still waiting.

Alas, we are still in a spot where there is no end in sight for the Adam Scott series, and the sad thing is that it didn’t have to be this way. The only reason why this strike is still going right now is because the studios and streamers have failed to present all writers and actors with a deal that is fair. Because of that, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing. Severance season 2 may not technically have that much left to film, but they won’t resume anything until those contracts are done and everyone can get back to work.

Because of all of this, it feels fair to assume that we are in a situation here where a premiere date will not be revealed at some point in the near future. The only way that we’re going to see this show back over the next few months is if Apple TV+ decides to split it into multiple parts, and we see no evidence that they are readying to do that. We should note that they have never attached either a specific premiere date or premiere window to this show, meaning that they are probably fine to allow it to roll into 2024 and they can better address its own future when we get a little bit closer to when it comes back.

For the time being, our advice is quite simple: Get more people to watch season 1! That will help to make season 2 significantly more popular, and it goes without saying that we absolutely do want to see it set some new records for the service.

When to actually expect it back

Right now, we are hoping for a late spring / summer 2024 release, but just as you would guess, it will depend a lot on when production is over.

