Severance season 2 premiere date: A split season possibility?

We do not exactly think that this is going to shock anyone out there, but we’re hoping that more news surfaces on Severance season 2 soon.

After all, it has been a long time since a lot of information was dropped about the future of the Apple TV+ series. So where should we start? Well, filming first kicked off in late October 2023, and it continued for most of the winter and part of the spring. This past May, presumably not that far from the end of production, it shut down amidst the WGA strike. It has not resumed since and beyond just that, the actors of SAG-AFTRA have now joined writers on the picket lines.

To say that there is no news in sight on Severance would be one of the biggest understatements possible, so let’s just go ahead and ask the following question: What are the folks at the streaming service thinking when it comes to the future? Is there a case to be made to split the season into halves and air it that way?

Well, we could see a scenario where Apple TV+ decides that it is better to get content out there and premieres Severance either at the end of this year or the start of 2024, knowing that there is a big hiatus likely between one half and the next. (Filming won’t resume, after all, until writers and actors are paid what they deserve.)

Is this really the right move, though? We would argue no. For starters, Severance was never created to have a split season, so there is probably not a natural midway point to create such a thing in the schedule. Also, we tend to think that viewers are going to watch it whenever it comes out. The most important thing with a hit like this is quite simple: Quality. You can’t rush it; instead, you have to just continue forward in the belief that good things do come to those who wait.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Severance season 2?

When do you think that the season is going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







