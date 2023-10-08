When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: Wedding plans?

Are you ready to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel tonight? Some big moments are ahead, and we can say that with some measure of confidence.

So what is going on when it comes to the wedding in particular? Well, we know that this is one of the things that viewers are the most interested in right now and for good reason. For most of the season, we have seen Elizabeth and Lucas prepare for the big day. However, there still hasn’t been a lot of evidence out there that it is actually happening this season.

Within tonight’s episode, we just hope that there is a little bit of clarity on this situation. Are we going to see these two get married this season and, if not, why isn’t it happening? The #1 reason we could see it being pushed back is because of the Governor’s election, as Lucas is suddenly having to devote a lot of time to this and this is certainly not something that he imagined himself having to do in advance. With that being said, they may need a little more time to make it perfect.

If there is any other reason why we may be waiting, is it just because Elizabeth isn’t ready, or she is still struggling with her grief over losing Jack? That is something that has been teased throughout the season already! We know that there are some out there who interpret her behavior as her possibly having feelings for Nathan, but we’re not quite sure that’s it.

One way or another, it would nice to have clarity on all of this tonight. Otherwise, we could end up having to see this addressed during the finale, and is there really going to be enough time there?

