When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 expectations: The vote

Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel we’re going to have a chance to check out When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 — are you set to dive into it already?

If you are a dedicated Heartie, then you realize at this point what the stakes are. There are only two episodes left this season and within those, there is a lot of drama set to unfold. The future of Hope Valley is in danger, and this is the story front-of-mind as Lucas contemplates a run for Governor. It seems like he is ready to make it happen, but what are the consequences of this? Be prepared, over the course of this episode, to see the Lucas character reconcile further what it means to have this position, and some of the challenges that would come with it. That includes not living in Hope Valley.

We don’t expect to know if he is going to be the new Governor within this episode. However, we do anticipate that he will understand fully what such a win really means. Could it delay the wedding to Elizabeth? That’s one possibility. We know that both of these characters would sacrifice individual needs for the good of others, and we tend to think that they could do this all over again here.

Want to get a few more details now about the episode? If you haven’t seen the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 synopsis, you can check that out below:

Lucas is the talk of Hope Valley; Elizabeth and the whole town rally around him, but everyone still worries it won’t be enough to stop the governor.

Entering this episode, expect Lucas’ biggest challenge in an election to be simply the element of time. He does not have anywhere near the opportunities to campaign and prepare for this election as someone should in his position.

One other thing to prepare for

Some sort of closure when it comes to what is happening with Elizabeth. Is it grief tied to the idea of marrying again after losing Jack? That is, at least for now, what we predict.

