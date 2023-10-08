Magnum PI season 5 episode 14: ‘Night Has a Thousand Eyes’

We know that Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 will arrive to NBC a little bit later this month. What can we say about it?

Well, for starters, consider that the title here is “Night Has a Thousand Eyes,” which actually sounds more like a horror movie than the show’s typical action fare. It is ironic in a way that this installment is going to be airing right around Halloween time with a title like that, even if there was no real confirmation in advance that this was going to happen.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 synopsis below via SpoilerTV:

Magnum and Rick race to find a missing witness who can exonerate an innocent man accused of murder.

What we do like about the case here is that even without a lot of information out there, it’s different than what we normally get. We know that wrongful imprisonment is a huge issue that often is not addressed, and of course Magnum is the perfect sort of person to head out there in the hopes of finding a witness.

So what is going on with Higgins here? It is quite curious that she is not mentioned in the synopsis, which makes us think that she has some sort of separate mission going on here. We are certainly curious to learn more on what that is, and hopefully we are going to have a chance to find out before too long.

Just remember this in advance with both this episode and every other Magnum PI installment from now until the finale — if you watch live or stream on Peacock (or earlier seasons on Freevee), you will be doing your part to try and make a season 6 happen. It still remains to be seen if NBC will reverse their cancellation decision, or if another network will sweep in and pick the show up.

