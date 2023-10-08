Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? October 8 start time

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s going to be confusion all season so long with the NFL on the air.

For the sake of today, though, we do have some potentially-good news that there shouldn’t be any delays that are too substantial — at least so long as things don’t go completely haywire with football this afternoon, you will see the show on at its standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern start time. If there is a delay, it shouldn’t be longer than just a handful of minutes. The good news is that this is probably not going to be one of those instances where you are left waiting until 10:30 or later to see the reality show back.

As for what you are going to see during the actual episode, that’s not that complicated to figure out. Over the course of it, you will likely get the biggest explanation of where Bowie Jane is as a player that we’ve had all season. We tend to think that the producers probably aren’t that happy with her in terms of her relative disinterest in playing the game, but she does have an important decision to make now that she’s in power. The nomination ceremony will happen at the end of the episode.

Now, for those of you who are interested in seeing the much-hyped return of Zingbot, that is going to happen on Wednesday’s episode. Even if some of the jokes are cheesy at times, we appreciate this as a way to break up the season a little bit. Also, seeing the houseguests’ reaction to the jokes is almost as funny as seeing the actual jokes themselves.

