Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cameron’s new delusions

As we get prepared for tomorrow’s Big Brother 25 Veto Ceremony, one of two different things are happening here. Either Cameron is worried about going on the block and he’s trying to strategize, or he is just delusional and embracing the opportunity to complain at anyone close to him.

For now, here is just a small smattering of what we can say: Bowie Jane decided yesterday that after Jag uses the Power of Veto, he is going to be put up. Unless there is some stunning move that happens along the way, he is also going to find himself evicted.

So what has he done today? Well, partake in a number of confrontations, for starters, including one with America where she basically told him that there’s a line in the sand now. He’s also spoken to Cory and at the same time, pushed Cory as a replacement nominee to everyone else. Because he has the Fugitives alliance with Jag and Matt, he probably sees that a sign of hope that he could be staying this week. That isn’t happening.

Basically, what is going to happen here is that because a lot of people know he is going to leave the game, they have less incentive to be nice to him.

The only real possibility of chaos

Cirie did say to the cameras today that she wants to go home — she may just be in her feelings, but we know that she is tired of this experience and doesn’t seem that happy in the house anymore. She does still have a chance to win, though, given that nobody seems to be willingly targeting her for a while. if she can get to the end opposite the right person, she has a shot … but she also does not seem like the enormous game threat that she was a month ago in the game.

What do you think is going to happen today within the Big Brother 25 house?

